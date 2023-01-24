Denver's mayoral race is so crowded the candidates would fill half a city bus.

State of play: At least 16 candidates qualified for the April 4 ballot, election officials said Monday.

The race to replace term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock includes big political names, three current or former state lawmakers and a handful of prominent activists.

Candidates need only 300 registered voter signatures to qualify, a low bar that makes it easy to get on the ballot.

Be smart: Here's a quick primer on the candidates for Denver mayor in the 2023 election.

The top candidates (in alphabetical order) in terms of fundraising, experience and campaign organization include:

About: Brough most recently served as CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, leading the economic development organization for 12 years.

Before that, she worked as a chief of staff to Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper for three years before he became governor. She says that experience gives her the edge because she knows how to run a city.

Of note: A lesser known side of Brough is her difficult upbringing after her father was murdered when she was an infant and her family needed government assistance for food and school lunches.

About: Calderón is the executive director of Emerge, a nonprofit that trains Democratic women to run for political office. Calderón has also worked as chief of staff to Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca. She also was a university professor for 15 years

What to know: She challenged Hancock in 2019 and finished third with less than 20% of the vote.

About: Hansen is serving his second term as a state senator representing parts of downtown and the central east side of the city. He previously served two terms in the state House.

The intrigue: He is positioning himself as the environmental candidate, leaning on his experience in the renewable energy sector as an engineer, and wants to make the city government more green.

About: First elected to the state House in 2016, Herod is a longtime Democratic player, dating back to her days at the University of Colorado. She is the first LGBTQ African American elected to the state Legislature.

What to know: Her legislative record focuses on overhauling the criminal justice system and helped lead efforts to boost police accountability after the murder of George Floyd.

About: Johnston served two terms in the state Senate until 2017 and previously worked as a high school principal.

He most recently was CEO of Gary Community Ventures, a local nonprofit that pushed Proposition 123 in the 2022 election to increase affordable housing.

What to know: He ran unsuccessful campaigns for governor in 2018 and U.S. Senate in 2020.

About: As an at-large member of the Denver City Council, Ortega is the only candidate who has been elected citywide — three times, in fact. She previously served on the council from 1987 to 2003, when she was termed out.

What to know: Her daughter is a major in the Denver Sheriff's Department.

About: A former Bloods gang member, he is the subject of the award-winning book "The Holly" about his transformation into a community activist and anti-violence leader. A jury found Roberts not guilty of attempted murder in 2015.

What to know: His campaign slogan is "Save Our City" because he believes "corporate greed" has pushed the city into a housing and public safety crisis.

About: A longtime volunteer for progressive causes, Rodriguez worked in the public finance sector most recently.

What to know: He once worked as a bike messenger before getting a job with state government.

About: A former U.S. Army ranger, Rougeot now owns his own small business that does maintenance for self-storage facilities. He is a registered Republican.

What to know: He is self-funding his campaign, loaning himself $500,000 — giving him more campaign cash than all candidates entering the election year.

About: A late entry to the race — he joined Jan. 7 — Spearman is the co-owner and CEO of the Tattered Cover. He worked in the corporate world after receiving degrees from Yale and Harvard.

What to know: He is endorsed by Jamie Giellis, who finished second to Hancock in the 2019 mayoral contest.

About: He works as an environmental activist in Colorado and across the globe, as state director for Green Latinos

What to know: He ran for city council in 2015 and lost.

About: Wolf is the managing director at investment firm Crewe Capital and served on local volunteer boards, including at MCA Denver.

What to know: He ran for mayor in 2011 and finished seventh.

Other candidates

Of note: Other candidates who qualified for the ballot:

Renate Behrens

Al Gardner

Aurelio Martinez

James Walsh

Between the lines: Election officials are still determining whether four other candidates will qualify.

Alex Valdez, a state lawmaker, dropped out of the race Jan. 17.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.