The Denver mayor's race features a crowded field of 17 candidates. All agree on the top issues at stake in the race, and in many cases, they agree on the solutions.

Yes, but: No two candidates are alike.

We asked each a series of fun questions to learn more about them as a person as part of our Spotlight profile series. (Edited for style and brevity.)

Meet the candidate: Here's what Trinidad Rodriguez, a financial adviser, told us.

📲 First tap in the morning: Set a timer for 10 minutes of meditation

📍 Favorite spot in Denver: The paths and views at the confluence of the Lakewood Gulch and the Platte River in Sun Valley.

🍳 Favorite places to eat and drink: Sullivan Scrap Kitchen in Uptown and Tonantzin Casa de Café in the Santa Fe Arts District

👀 Fun fact: I worked as a bike courier in my college years.

😄 Hobbies: Cooking, reading, travel, photography, snowboarding, backpacking and biking

📺 On demand: "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" and "Ted Lasso" and "Loot" on Apple TV

📕 Reading list: "Lincoln in the Bardo," by George Saunders an "The Most Fun Thing" by Kyle Beachy

🎧 Podcast queue: "Freakonomics," "The Flow State" and "GW Integrative Medicine"

🎵 On rotation: Dave Matthews, Lamb and Joni Mitchell

☝ First action as mayor: Declare an emergency on people living and dying unhoused on Denver's streets

🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate: I worked in finance, much of it helping tens of thousands of Denver's families like mine for over two decades with the understanding of what it means to be served by them.

🏆 Proudest personal achievement: Taking a step back from my 23 year career in finance to take care of myself and my family

🎉 Top career accomplishment: Building an exciting and rewarding business and relationships in finance for over two decades