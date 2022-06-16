Skip to main content
The Fed implemented most aggressive rate hike in decades
Biden says recession is "not inevitable"
27 mins ago -
Economy & Business
DOJ: Jan. 6 panel's failure to give transcripts "complicates" probes
34 mins ago -
Politics & Policy
Electronic Arts CEO’s pay declines to just under $20 million
40 mins ago -
Technology
Activision says company leaders didn’t ignore harassment
43 mins ago -
Technology
U.S. Golf CEO: Banning LIV golfers would be "slippery slope"
50 mins ago -
Sports
Jan. 6 committee releases new photos of Pence during Capitol riot
55 mins ago -
Politics & Policy
Eastman sought White House pardon after Jan. 6
1 hour ago -
Politics & Policy
Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to wire fraud and tax charge
2 hours ago -
Politics & Policy
Erin Doherty
55 mins ago -
Politics & Policy
Jan. 6 committee releases new photos of Pence during Capitol riot
An image on a screen shows former Vice President Mike Pence on his phone as he shelters in a secure underground location on Jan. 6. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Herb Scribner
27 mins ago -
Economy & Business
Biden says recession is "not inevitable"
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
Andrew Solender
1 hour ago -
Politics & Policy
Eastman sought White House pardon after Jan. 6
Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
Andrew Solender
3 hours ago -
Politics & Policy
Meadows doubted Pence's authority to reject electors, Short tells Jan. 6 panel
Then-Vice President Mike Pence (left) and his Chief of Staff Marc Short stand in the Oval Office before President Donald Trump departs the White House on Jan. 4, 2020. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Russell Contreras
3 hours ago -
Politics & Policy
The Latino burglars of Watergate
From left: Virgilio Gonzales, Frank Sturgis, attorney Henry Rothblatt, Bernard Barker, and Eugenio Martinez, outside of their Watergate trial at a district court. Photo: Wally McNamee/Corbis via Getty Image
Erin Doherty
Updated 3 hours ago -
Politics & Policy
Trump's plan would've created "first constitutional crisis," witness says
Greg Jacob and J. Michael Luttig are sworn-in as they testify before the House Select Committee. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Alison Snyder
Andrew Freedman
3 hours ago -
Science
Polar bear discovery in Greenland raises cautious hopes for conservation
A polar bear stands on a snow-covered iceberg surrounded by fast ice, or sea ice connected to the shore, in southeast Greenland in March 2016. Photo: Kristin Laidre/University of Washington
Scott Rosenberg
5 hours ago -
Technology
Musk takes heat from Twitter employees at town hall
Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images
Noah Bressner
Ivana Saric
Updated 6 hours ago -
World
Leaders of Germany, France and Italy endorse Ukraine's EU bid after meeting Zelensky in Kyiv
French President Emmanuel Macron (from left), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi visit the devastated Kyiv suburb of Irpin on Thursday. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images
Emma Hurt
6 hours ago -
Politics & Policy
Herschel Walker publicly acknowledges 3 more children
Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images
Andrew Solender
6 hours ago -
Politics & Policy
Jan. 6 panel to seek testimony from Ginni Thomas
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Erin Doherty
7 hours ago -
Politics & Policy
Who's testifying at the third Jan. 6 committee hearing
Former Vice President Mike Pence appears on screen during the House Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 attack. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Kimberly Chin
9 hours ago -
Economy & Business
Revlon files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
Ina Fried
, author of
Axios Login
9 hours ago -
Technology
Column / Signal Boost
How the cloud helps the Warriors win playoff games
Warriors Assistant Coach Jama Mahlalela talks with Andrew Wiggins prior to a playoff game against the Dallas Mavericks. Photo: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Andrew Freedman
, author of
Axios Generate
10 hours ago -
Energy & Environment
La Niña heads for rare "triple dip," dampening global temperatures
Map of sea surface temperature departures from average across the Pacific Ocean, showing cold anomalies near South America and the equator, a telltale sign of La Niña. Photo: NOAA/NNVL
Courtenay Brown
Nathan Bomey
Updated 10 hours ago -
Economy & Business
How Americans will feel the squeeze from higher interest rates
Matt Phillips
, author of
Axios Markets
11 hours ago -
Economy & Business
The stock market kinda wants a recession
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Tina Reed
, author of
Axios Vitals
11 hours ago -
Health
A pandemic hurdle crossed
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Emily Peck
, author of
Axios Markets
11 hours ago -
Economy & Business
CEO recruiters increasingly prize soft skills
Jacque Schrag
Will Chase
Stef W. Kight
12 hours ago -
Politics & Policy
Mapped: "Gas prices" searches rise on Google
Alex Fitzpatrick
12 hours ago -
Economy & Business
A big worker-friendly change is coming to the job hunt
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 15 hours ago -
Economy & Business
Abbott halts production at Michigan baby formula plant due to storm
The Abbott manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
Rebecca Falconer
19 hours ago -
World
ISIS leader captured in U.S.-led raid in Syria
A masked Islamic State fighter holding the ISIS banner somewhere in the deserts of Iraq or Syria. Photo: Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Shawna Chen
20 hours ago -
Politics & Policy
Confederate flag-wielding father and son found guilty in Capitol riot
A supporter of former President Trump carries a Confederate flag in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda after breaking into the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Jonathan Swan
21 hours ago -
Politics & Policy
House GOP welcomes a new Chamber, declares war against the old one
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) with Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.). Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Jacob Knutson
Updated 21 hours ago -
Science
130 million under warnings as heat wave roasts Midwest, Southeast
A "Heat Kills" sign at the Capitol Reef National Park outside of Torrey, Utah on June 14, 2022. Record-high temperatures continue to sear the U.S. Southwest through the Mississippi Valley. Photo: George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Stef W. Kight
21 hours ago -
Politics & Policy
Record 100 million people around the world have been forcibly displaced
