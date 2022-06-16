Skip to main content

1 🎧 thing

Latest stories

All top stories

Erin Doherty

Jan. 6 committee releases new photos of Pence during Capitol riot

An image on a screen shows former US Vice President Mike Pence looking at his phone as he shelters in a secure underground location after being evacuated from the Senate chamber on January 6, 2021
An image on a screen shows former Vice President Mike Pence on his phone as he shelters in a secure underground location on Jan. 6. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

1 🎧 thing

Herb Scribner

Biden says recession is "not inevitable"

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House.
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
Andrew Solender

Eastman sought White House pardon after Jan. 6

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
Andrew Solender

Meadows doubted Pence's authority to reject electors, Short tells Jan. 6 panel

Then-Vice President Mike Pence (left) and his Chief of Staff Marc Short stand in the Oval Office before President Donald Trump departs the White House on Jan. 4, 2020. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Russell Contreras

The Latino burglars of Watergate

Defendants charged with breaking into the DNC offices at the Watergate complex stand outside with their attorney. Virgilio Gonzales, Bernard Barker, and Eugenio Martinez are among the men.
From left: Virgilio Gonzales, Frank Sturgis, attorney Henry Rothblatt, Bernard Barker, and Eugenio Martinez, outside of their Watergate trial at a district court. Photo: Wally McNamee/Corbis via Getty Image
Erin Doherty
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's plan would've created "first constitutional crisis," witness says

Greg Jacob and J. Michael Luttig are sworn-in as they testify before the House Select Committee. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Alison Snyder

Polar bear discovery in Greenland raises cautious hopes for conservation

A polar bear stands on a snow-covered iceberg that is surrounded by fast ice, or sea ice connected to the shore, in Southeast Greenland in March 2016. Photo: Kristin Laidre/University of Washington
A polar bear stands on a snow-covered iceberg surrounded by fast ice, or sea ice connected to the shore, in southeast Greenland in March 2016. Photo: Kristin Laidre/University of Washington
Scott Rosenberg

Musk takes heat from Twitter employees at town hall

Photo illustration of Elon Musk holding the twitter logo
Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images
Noah Bressner
Updated 6 hours ago - World

Leaders of Germany, France and Italy endorse Ukraine's EU bid after meeting Zelensky in Kyiv

French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visit the devastated Kyiv suburb of Irpin on Thursday.
French President Emmanuel Macron (from left), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi visit the devastated Kyiv suburb of Irpin on Thursday. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images
Emma Hurt

Herschel Walker publicly acknowledges 3 more children

Herschel Walker on a stage
Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images
Andrew Solender

Jan. 6 panel to seek testimony from Ginni Thomas

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Erin Doherty

Who's testifying at the third Jan. 6 committee hearing

Former United States Vice President Mike Pence appears on screen during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack
Former Vice President Mike Pence appears on screen during the House Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 attack. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Kimberly Chin

Revlon files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Illustration of a no-sign being drawn in red lipstick.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
Ina Fried
9 hours ago - Technology
Column / Signal Boost

How the cloud helps the Warriors win playoff games

Warriors Assistant Coach Jama Mahlalela talks with Andrew Wiggins prior to a playoff game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Warriors Assistant Coach Jama Mahlalela talks with Andrew Wiggins prior to a playoff game against the Dallas Mavericks. Photo: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Andrew Freedman

La Niña heads for rare "triple dip," dampening global temperatures

Map of sea surface temperature departures from average across the tropical Pacific Ocean.
Map of sea surface temperature departures from average across the Pacific Ocean, showing cold anomalies near South America and the equator, a telltale sign of La Niña. Photo: NOAA/NNVL
Courtenay Brown

How Americans will feel the squeeze from higher interest rates

Matt Phillips

The stock market kinda wants a recession

Illustration of a hand turning a frowning face upside down into a smiling face.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Tina Reed
11 hours ago - Health

A pandemic hurdle crossed

Illustration of a hand holding a toy syringe. 
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Emily Peck

CEO recruiters increasingly prize soft skills

Jacque Schrag

Mapped: "Gas prices" searches rise on Google

Alex Fitzpatrick

A big worker-friendly change is coming to the job hunt

Illustration of a hundred dollar bill being revealed behind a help wanted sign
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 15 hours ago - Economy & Business

Abbott halts production at Michigan baby formula plant due to storm

The Abbott manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan, on May 13, 2022.
The Abbott manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
Rebecca Falconer
19 hours ago - World

ISIS leader captured in U.S.-led raid in Syria

A masked Islamic State soldier poses holding the ISIL banner somewhere in the deserts of Iraq or Syria. ISIL publicity image, 2015.
A masked Islamic State fighter holding the ISIS banner somewhere in the deserts of Iraq or Syria. Photo: Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Shawna Chen

Confederate flag-wielding father and son found guilty in Capitol riot

Photo of a man holding a Confederate flag as he walks in the Capitol building hallways
A supporter of former President Trump carries a Confederate flag in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda after breaking into the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Jonathan Swan

House GOP welcomes a new Chamber, declares war against the old one

Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan and Jim Banks
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) with Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.). Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Jacob Knutson
Updated 21 hours ago - Science

130 million under warnings as heat wave roasts Midwest, Southeast

Photo of a sign that says "Heat kills! Plan ahead, protect yourself, beat the heat"
A "Heat Kills" sign at the Capitol Reef National Park outside of Torrey, Utah on June 14, 2022. Record-high temperatures continue to sear the U.S. Southwest through the Mississippi Valley. Photo: George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Stef W. Kight

Record 100 million people around the world have been forcibly displaced

More Top Stories