Terrance Roberts at a screening of "The Holly" on Nov. 10, 2022 in Denver. Photo: Thomas Cooper/Getty Images

The Denver mayor's race features a crowded field of 17 candidates. All agree on the top issues at stake in the race, and in many cases, they agree on the solutions.

Yes, but: No two candidates are alike.

We asked each a series of fun questions to learn more about them as a person as part of our Spotlight profile series. (Edited for style and brevity.)

Meet the candidate: Here's what Terrance Roberts, an anti-violence activist, told us.

📲 First tap in the morning: Gmail

📍 Favorite spot in Denver: I still love to go downtown.

🍳 Favorite places to eat and drink: Happy Camper, View House, and many dive bars.

👀 Fun fact: I am a great juggler

😄 Hobbies: I like to walk or jog around Cheeseman or Washington Park for health. Having dinner parties with family and friends is my favorite thing to do.

📺 On demand: "The Holly" (a documentary about Roberts) and "The Recruit," "The First 48" and BMF.

📕 Reading list: "Promises of Power" by Carl B. Stokes

🎧 Podcast queue: City Cast, CPR and NPR.

🎵 On rotation: Lecrae, HER, Lil' Wayne, Drake and SZA

☝ First action as mayor: Declare housing a human right and an emergency

🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate: I am the only candidate championing more public/social housing instead of focusing on affording housing. I am also saying we need a public banking system.

🏆 Proudest personal achievement: Helping to reduce youth-related violence and homicides in the metro area

🎉 Top career accomplishment: My organization built Peace Courts and family areas at Holly Square in Northeast Park Hill.