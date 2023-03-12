Chris Hansen at a forum Feb. 23. Photo: by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver mayor's race features a crowded field of 17 candidates. All agree on the top issues at stake in the race, and in many cases, they agree on the solutions.

Yes, but: No two candidates are alike.

We asked each a series of fun questions to learn more about them as a person as part of our Spotlight profile series. (Edited for style and brevity.)

Meet the candidate: Here's what Chris Hansen, a state senator, told us.

📲 First tap in the morning: Text messages

📍 Favorite spot in Denver: The west side of the Museum of Nature and Science overlooking downtown is stunning.

🍳 Favorite places to eat and drink: Locanda Del Borgo, where my oldest son is a bus boy. I love going there when he's working.

👀 Fun fact: I love classic arcade games.

😄 Hobbies: Hiking to high alpine lakes. I'm a quarter of the way through 14ers.

📺 On demand: "Star Wars: Andor" on Disney

📕 Reading list: "The Death and Life of Great American Cities," by Jane Jacobs, and "The Moral Animal" by Robert Wright

🎧 Podcast queue: "Planet Money" on NPR, and my wife's podcast, "The Future of Smart"

🎵 On rotation: REM, Drake, Otis Redding, Miles Davis, and Mumford and Sons

☝ First action as mayor: I would audit our spending on homelessness programs because the $254 million budget should be enough to make a meaningful impact and we are currently not seeing that impact.

🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate: My unique combination of private sector experience and extensive work as a state legislator

🏆 Proudest personal achievement: The family my wife and I have built.

🎉 Top career accomplishment: My tax policy reform work at state level that has had a positive impact on working families and seniors. These bills reduced the most regressive parts of Colorado's tax code.