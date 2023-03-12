The Denver mayor's race features a crowded field of 17 candidates.

All agree on the top issues at stake in the race, and in many cases, they agree on the solutions.

Yes, but: No two candidates are alike. We asked each a series of fun questions to learn more about them as a person as part of our Spotlight profile series.

Meet the candidate: Here's what Andy Rougeot, a former small business owner, told us.

📲 First tap in the morning: The baby monitoring app, to see if my daughters are still asleep

📍 Favorite spot in Denver: Confluence Park

🍳 Favorite places to eat and drink: Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs

👀 Fun fact: My previous car was a 1996 F-150 that reached 330,000 miles

😄 Hobbies: Skiing and adventuring with my wife and two daughters

📺 On demand: The Last of Us

📕 Reading list: “Now It Can Be Told: The Story of the Manhattan Project” by Leslie Groves

🎧 Podcast queue: The Bill Simmons Podcast

🎵 On rotation: “Bob the Builder” and “Baby Shark” are the most played, though I wouldn’t call them favorites

☝ First action as mayor: I will add 400 additional officers to Denver’s police force while increasing funding for police training to end the skyrocketing crime plaguing our city

🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate: My experiences as a father, small business owner, and veteran

🏆 Proudest personal achievement: Marrying my amazing wife

🎉 Top career accomplishment: Deploying to Afghanistan while attached to the Rangers