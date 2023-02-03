Denver's public campaign financing system providing key funding to mayoral race
Denver's new public campaign financing system has provided more money to mayoral candidates than private donors, a new Axios Denver analysis finds.
By the numbers: The candidates have reported a total of $1.63 million from the Fair Elections Fund after the most recent disbursement this week — outpacing total donations their campaigns have received.
State of play: Kelly Brough, the former leader of the Denver chamber, and Leslie Herod, a state representative, are the best-financed among the 17 candidates in the race among those who received public money.
- Brough's total donations and public dollars amount to $757,000, while Herod has $576,000, new figures show.
The intrigue: Four of the candidates with longer odds have received at least 75% of their campaign money from the voter-approved public funding program and raised less than $30,000 on their own.
- Candidates receive a 9-to-1 public match for donations under $50. Only former state Sen. Mike Johnston has received more donor contributions than public financing.
- Andy Rougeot, who loaned his campaign $500,000, is not participating.
