Political Pulse: Denver mayor candidates report large incomes

The race for Denver mayor features candidates who are far wealthier than most of the voters they want to represent.

State of play: Andy Rougeot reported $968,000 in income from his storage unit maintenance business in 2021, the most of any candidate, the Denver Post reports. He sold the business before running for mayor. With his wife's income added, they made well over $1 million in the most recent year reported.

Mike Johnston and his wife, a chief deputy in the Denver District Attorney’s Office, posted income in the last five years as high as $761,931, in part because of income from the Christiania Lodge in Vail, which is owned by his family.

Kelly Brough received as much as $435,000 in annual salary from her time leading the Denver chamber before stepping down in September 2021. She also reported $46,000 in income in 2021 for serving on the Delta Dental corporate board.

Why it matters: A candidate's financial situation informs their outlook and comes as the campaigns debate affordability in the city.

Of note: Some prominent candidates, including state Rep. Leslie Herod, declined to provide tax returns.

Catch up fast: Here's more odds and ends from the trail.

🎵 Herod took a break from the campaign trail Monday to participate in a panel discussion about diabetes with Nick Jonas (of the Jonas Brothers) at South By Southwest in Austin, Texas.

📰 The Denver Post's editorial board endorsed Johnston.