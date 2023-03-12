Meet Leslie Herod: Get to know the Denver mayor candidate
The Denver mayor's race features a crowded field of 17 candidates. All agree on the top issues at stake in the race, and in many cases, they agree on the solutions.
Yes, but: No two candidates are alike.
- We asked each a series of fun questions to learn more about them as a person as part of our Spotlight profile series. (Edited for style and brevity.)
Meet the candidate: Here's what Leslie Herod, a state representative, told us.
📲 First tap in the morning: If I’m being honest, the snooze button. Then, my calendar.
📍 Favorite spot in Denver: The Museum of Contemporary Art
🍳 Favorite places to eat and drink: I love anything my friend Kelly Whitaker does, but especially Bruto. Also, Block Distilling and Honey Hill.
👀 Fun fact: I’m more introverted than many assume.
😄 Hobbies: Being immersed in the arts, be it a concert or museum
📺 On demand: "The Last of Us" on HBO
📕 Reading list: Re-reading "The Color of Law" by Richard Rothstein, and "The Fight to Save the Town" by Michelle Wilde Anderson is next
🎧 Podcast queue: "The Daily" from the New York Times and "Radiolab"
🎵 On rotation: Alanis Morissette, Nathaniel Rateliff, H.E.R.
☝ First action as mayor: Declare a state of emergency on housing
🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate: My ability to deliver real results.
🏆 Proudest personal achievement: Creating the Caring for Denver Foundation, which helps people struggling with mental health or addiction challenges
🎉 Top career accomplishment: Leading the charge on our bipartisan police accountability measure at the Legislature
