The first thing the next Denver mayor will do once elected
Regardless of who wins, the next Denver mayor is expected to take action immediately.
Why it matters: What the candidates pick as their first act as mayor speaks volumes about their priorities and approach to the job.
State of play: Most of the mayoral candidates tell Axios Denver that they will take immediate action to address homelessness, though they have different approaches.
- Four contenders — Lisa Calderón, Leslie Herod, Terrance Roberts and Trinidad Rodriguez — say they would declare a state of emergency as their first act to fast-track initiatives to help get people into stable housing.
- Roberts goes a step further to say he would declare housing "a human right."
The intrigue: Other candidates share the focus but with less urgency and specifics.
- Debbie Ortega would convene a meeting with metro area stakeholders to develop solutions.
- Chris Hansen says he would order an audit of homelessness programs because some current initiatives are not working.
- Mike Johnston says he would get people into stable housing, but didn't provide specifics on his first moves.
The other side: Andy Rougeot says his first move will address crime by taking steps toward providing more money for police training and hiring 400 officers — which will take time to implement.
Of note: Two other candidates told us they would take a more traditional approach.
- Kelly Brough and Ean Thomas Tafoya say their first action would be to hire good people for their administrative teams.
