Regardless of who wins, the next Denver mayor is expected to take action immediately.

Why it matters: What the candidates pick as their first act as mayor speaks volumes about their priorities and approach to the job.

State of play: Most of the mayoral candidates tell Axios Denver that they will take immediate action to address homelessness, though they have different approaches.

Four contenders — Lisa Calderón, Leslie Herod, Terrance Roberts and Trinidad Rodriguez — say they would declare a state of emergency as their first act to fast-track initiatives to help get people into stable housing.

Roberts goes a step further to say he would declare housing "a human right."

The intrigue: Other candidates share the focus but with less urgency and specifics.

Debbie Ortega would convene a meeting with metro area stakeholders to develop solutions.

Chris Hansen says he would order an audit of homelessness programs because some current initiatives are not working.

Mike Johnston says he would get people into stable housing, but didn't provide specifics on his first moves.

The other side: Andy Rougeot says his first move will address crime by taking steps toward providing more money for police training and hiring 400 officers — which will take time to implement.

Of note: Two other candidates told us they would take a more traditional approach.

Kelly Brough and Ean Thomas Tafoya say their first action would be to hire good people for their administrative teams.

