The Denver mayor's race features a crowded field of 17 candidates. All agree on the top issues at stake in the race, and in many cases, they agree on the solutions.

Yes, but: No two candidates are alike.

We asked each a series of fun questions to learn more about them as a person as part of our Spotlight profile series. (Edited for style and brevity.)

Meet the candidate: Here's what Thomas Wolf, an investment banker, told us.

📲 First tap in the morning: Calendar, to see any overnight changes to schedule

📍 Favorite spot in Denver: The confluence, the intersection of those two waterways seem to echo the sounds of Denver's origin, with the backdrop of old, new and yet to happen.

🍳 Favorite places to eat and drink: Satchel's and perhaps a final, final drink at Don's Club Tavern. On another's dime, Tavernetta is exquisite.

👀 Fun fact: I worked in transplantation surgery research and was on the organ retrieval team.

😄 Hobbies: Skiing, most all racquet sports, cycling, and hiking in the mountains — or as my Norwegian wife loves to call it, forest bathing

📺 On demand: Typically live sports, though breathless belly laughs from "Cunk on Earth" recently. My wife and I just started "The Bridge."

📕 Reading list: "Putin's People"

🎧 Podcast queue: My wife is our podcast jockey. Her best was one on Lady Bird Johnson.

🎵 On rotation: James McMurty, Mark Knopfler, John Prine, Greg Brown, Dylan, Suzanne Vega, Michele Shocked, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, Adele, Madeleine Peyroux and Nancy Griffith

☝ First action as mayor: Get rid of homeless encampments, which are our root problem and require our tough love.

🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate: My independence. I can't emphasize this enough, career politicians are trying to get to a higher office and will not confront the big issues because they need these constituencies for their next step.

🏆 Proudest personal achievement: Wife, kids, family

🎉 Top career accomplishment: Continuing to succeed in hyperdynamic world capital markets.