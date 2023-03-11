Meet Thomas Wolf: Get to know the Denver mayor candidate
The Denver mayor's race features a crowded field of 17 candidates. All agree on the top issues at stake in the race, and in many cases, they agree on the solutions.
Yes, but: No two candidates are alike.
We asked each a series of fun questions to learn more about them as a person as part of our Spotlight profile series. (Edited for style and brevity.)
Meet the candidate: Here's what Thomas Wolf, an investment banker, told us.
📲 First tap in the morning: Calendar, to see any overnight changes to schedule
📍 Favorite spot in Denver: The confluence, the intersection of those two waterways seem to echo the sounds of Denver's origin, with the backdrop of old, new and yet to happen.
🍳 Favorite places to eat and drink: Satchel's and perhaps a final, final drink at Don's Club Tavern. On another's dime, Tavernetta is exquisite.
👀 Fun fact: I worked in transplantation surgery research and was on the organ retrieval team.
😄 Hobbies: Skiing, most all racquet sports, cycling, and hiking in the mountains — or as my Norwegian wife loves to call it, forest bathing
📺 On demand: Typically live sports, though breathless belly laughs from "Cunk on Earth" recently. My wife and I just started "The Bridge."
📕 Reading list: "Putin's People"
🎧 Podcast queue: My wife is our podcast jockey. Her best was one on Lady Bird Johnson.
🎵 On rotation: James McMurty, Mark Knopfler, John Prine, Greg Brown, Dylan, Suzanne Vega, Michele Shocked, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, Adele, Madeleine Peyroux and Nancy Griffith
☝ First action as mayor: Get rid of homeless encampments, which are our root problem and require our tough love.
🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate: My independence. I can't emphasize this enough, career politicians are trying to get to a higher office and will not confront the big issues because they need these constituencies for their next step.
🏆 Proudest personal achievement: Wife, kids, family
🎉 Top career accomplishment: Continuing to succeed in hyperdynamic world capital markets.
