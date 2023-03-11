Meet Kelly Brough: Get to know the Denver mayor candidate
The Denver mayor's race features a crowded field of 17 candidates. All agree on the top issues at stake in the race, and in many cases, they agree on the solutions.
Yes, but: No two candidates are alike.
- We asked each a series of fun questions to learn more about them as a person as part of our Spotlight profile series. (Edited for style and brevity.)
Meet the candidate: Here's what Kelly Brough, the former Denver chamber leader, told us.
📲 First tap in the morning: My calendar, then Colorado Public Radio
📍 Favorite spot in Denver: Any place on my bike. If I have to pick a single spot, I'd say Cheesman Park.
🍳 Favorite places to eat and drink: Las Delicias and Campus Lounge
👀 Fun fact: I absolutely love to cook, and I used to bake bread for my family almost weekly.
😄 Hobbies: Riding my bike, walking my dog and doing pretty much anything outside.
📺 On demand: "The Queen's Gambit"
📕 Reading list: "The House of the Spirits" by Isabella Allende
🎧 Podcast queue: "The Daily" from the New York Times and "Unlocking Us with Brené Brown"
🎵 On rotation: We lost my father a few months ago and we both loved Johnny Cash.
☝ First action as mayor: Build a great team to lead the city
🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate: My experience managing the city. I have worked for the City Council, the Career Services Authority and former Mayor John Hickenlooper.
🏆 Proudest personal achievement: 100% my girls
🎉 Top career accomplishment: Helping create the Denver Prosperity Fund, a program that reimburses nonprofits that offer post-secondary education scholarships
