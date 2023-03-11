The Denver mayor's race features a crowded field of 17 candidates. All agree on the top issues at stake in the race, and in many cases, they agree on the solutions.

Yes, but: No two candidates are alike.

We asked each a series of fun questions to learn more about them as a person as part of our Spotlight profile series. (Edited for style and brevity.)

Meet the candidate: Here's what Kelly Brough, the former Denver chamber leader, told us.

📲 First tap in the morning: My calendar, then Colorado Public Radio

📍 Favorite spot in Denver: Any place on my bike. If I have to pick a single spot, I'd say Cheesman Park.

🍳 Favorite places to eat and drink: Las Delicias and Campus Lounge

👀 Fun fact: I absolutely love to cook, and I used to bake bread for my family almost weekly.

😄 Hobbies: Riding my bike, walking my dog and doing pretty much anything outside.

📺 On demand: "The Queen's Gambit"

📕 Reading list: "The House of the Spirits" by Isabella Allende

🎧 Podcast queue: "The Daily" from the New York Times and "Unlocking Us with Brené Brown"

🎵 On rotation: We lost my father a few months ago and we both loved Johnny Cash.

☝ First action as mayor: Build a great team to lead the city

🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate: My experience managing the city. I have worked for the City Council, the Career Services Authority and former Mayor John Hickenlooper.

🏆 Proudest personal achievement: 100% my girls

🎉 Top career accomplishment: Helping create the Denver Prosperity Fund, a program that reimburses nonprofits that offer post-secondary education scholarships