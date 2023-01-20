From left: Denver mayoral candidates Kelly Brough, Chris Hansen, Leslie Herod, Mike Johnston and Debbie Ortega during a business forum on Jan. 19. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

Denver's mayoral candidates agree that crime must be addressed to bring life back downtown.

Why it matters: Downtown is the economic heart of the city, but people staying at home for work and worries over public safety have left it on life support.

Driving the news: Five prominent mayoral candidates spoke on a panel Thursday hosted by the Denver Business Journal.

They collectively agreed that people and workers must feel safe downtown, but offered varied ideas to make that happen.

Details: The candidates included Kelly Brough, Chris Hansen, Leslie Herod, Mike Johnston and Debbie Ortega.

Johnston said he wants to focus on treatment for people who have mental health disorders or addiction to prevent crime.

Ortega wants to see more coordination between reentry programs, especially those getting money from the city, which she said can prevent repeat offenses.

Brough said she'd like to see resources like city-funded safe outdoor spaces for people experiencing homelessness, noting that keeping unsanctioned camping downtown can lead to people feeling unsafe.

Of note: Some candidates support converting office buildings into housing — a major need in Denver — which could have a positive effect on the city center.

Herod said if this happens, there must be housing options for people across all income brackets.

Brough noted she would explore tax incentives to make it easier to convert office buildings into housing, which can be costly.

All five candidates mentioned adding police officers to improve safety downtown.

Hansen said he would focus on improving recruitment for police and sheriffs by creating job pipelines.

Yes, but

: Candidates noted adding more officers has to come with added accountability, while ensuring new recruits are ethnically diverse. "People in Denver want to feel protected, they don't want to feel policed," Johnston said.

Between the lines: The five candidates were chosen based on feedback from local experts.