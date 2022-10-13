Regis University instructor and community advocate Lisa Calderón joins a crowded field hoping to make history in the Mile High City.

Driving the news: Calderón announced Thursday morning that she will again run for Denver mayor.

Calderón adds her name to a crowded field of candidates hoping to replace term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock.

Calderón has been critical of Hancock in the past, suing the mayor in 2018 in federal court and alleging political retaliation after losing a re-entry program contract with the city.

She ran unsuccessfully against Hancock in 2019, coming in third during the May municipal election.

Big picture: Calderón is the latest high-profile woman in the mayoral race, which now includes former head of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce Kelly Brough, state Rep. Leslie Herod, and current at-large City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega.

Including Calderón, there are now 14 contenders in Denver's mayoral race.

What they're saying: "I have been fighting for working families, affordable housing, safer communities, civil rights, and reproductive freedom long before the pandemic or current threats to our democracy," Calderón said in a statement.

She added that she wants to reimagine Denver as a place where both affordable housing and open spaces see investments, and said she wants to help small businesses thrive and see workers be paid equitably.

Sarah Lake will serve as Calderón's campaign manager. Lake was behind the organized effort opposing the building of a new arena in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood last year.

Details: Calderón serves as executive director of Emerge Colorado, which trains Democratic women to run for office. The group recently commissioned a poll showing a woman candidate had a strong chance in the race. Herod is among the program's alumnae.