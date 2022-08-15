Kelly Brough filed paperwork Monday to run for Denver mayor in 2023, despite saying a year ago she had no plans to compete for the job.

Why it matters: The former head of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Brough is the first big-name candidate to enter the wide-open race to replace Mayor Michael Hancock, who is term-limited after 12 years in the post.

State of play: Brough's candidacy is not a surprise, even with her prior denials. When she stepped down as CEO of the chamber in June 2021, pundits suggested she'd be a strong candidate.

She served as the city's lead business promoter for 12 years and previously was chief of staff to former Mayor John Hickenlooper.

"Kelly is smart, knows the city well and will have the business community behind her. All of which would make her a formidable candidate," Sheila MacDonald, a Democratic strategist in Denver, told us at the time.

Of note: Eight lesser-known candidates filed paperwork for mayor so far and a handful of prominent names are still expected to enter the race.

Brough's campaign rollout didn't seem ready to go. She did not return a call or message from Axios Denver to discuss her candidacy and didn't have a campaign website posted.

Between the lines: She initially moved to a role as chief strategy officer at Metropolitan State University of Denver but resigned effective Aug. 5 after less than a year on the job.

Denverite was first to report she filed paperwork to run for mayor.

The other side: Brough's candidacy will test whether the city wants another business-backed moderate at City Hall.

She often clashed with Democratic leaders like Gov. Jared Polis and top lawmakers at the state Capitol, and her competitors are expected to paint her as a big-business conservative.

The bottom line: Her experience in Hickenlooper's administration gives her an edge, but the city has shifted noticeably to the political left since her boss left the office in 2011.