Downtown Denver has lost its mojo and needs reinvention.

That's the unusually blunt assessment from city tourism leaders in a recent "State of the Downtown" report.

What they're saying: "Perhaps the most visible reality today is the decline in the activity, energy and vibrancy Denver is known for," Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett said, according to the Denver Business Journal.

By the numbers: Five figures in the new report tell the story of downtown's decline: