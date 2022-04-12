From vacant office buildings to crime and near-constant construction, downtown Denver's pandemic rebound remains a mirage.

Driving the news: Mayor Michael Hancock last week trumpeted "downtown is back" and touted a number of security measures that he claimed are helping ensure "a safe and welcoming experience in the heart of the city."

Reality check: The picture Hancock painted doesn't mirror the facts on the ground.

Less than 48 hours after his declaration, a shooting occurred on the 2000 block of Market Street, one of the most trafficked areas of Denver's urban core.

Meanwhile, only 40% of downtown's workforce is back on a daily basis, per Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett. And some downtown buildings, including a two-tower office complex formerly known as the World Trade Center Denver, are facing foreclosure due to dwindling occupancy rates.

What else: This Thursday, construction kicks off on Denver's 16th Street Mall for its first major renovation since 1982.

Although storefronts and offices will be accessible throughout the duration of the project, the construction could create a mess that may keep people away.

What's next: The mayor said police officers will ramp up their presence downtown throughout the spring and summer to help control crime.

To further boost security in the city, the DDP is forming a new "Downtown Action Team," of about a dozen security personnel to keep "eyes and ears" on the street and increase confidence in downtown's safety, Garrett announced at a news briefing last Thursday.

The city is also launching a pilot program to offer rent-free commercial space to five companies — Guerilla Garden, Museum for Black Girls, Tea With Tae, Travel Posters and IEM Designs — and $20,000 in services on the 16th Street Mall. The goal is to "reimagine downtown one storefront at a time," the program's website reads.

The bottom line: The challenges downtown Denver faces will continue to complicate city boosters' narratives about the revival of a core piece of Colorado's economic development.