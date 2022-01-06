What's in store for downtown Denver in 2022 and beyond

A shadow looming over downtown Denver appears to be darkening with the dawn of 2022.

Why it matters: Urban centers help define cities and attract tourists, conventions and companies. As the biggest city in the state, Denver is core to Colorado's economic development.

State of play: Numerous factors are fueling uncertainty about the city's center, including the most severe COVID-19 surge since the start of the pandemic, which is shuttering businesses and thrusting many workers back out of their offices — if they ever returned at all.

What they're saying: "The greatest challenges we are seeing on the 16th Street Mall downtown [are] the delayed return of downtown workers and the lack of conventions," Denver Pavilions spokesperson Meagan Feldhaus tells Axios.

The slump would be steeper if it weren't for visitors bridging "a lot of that gap," says Richard Scharf, president and CEO of Visit Denver.

The other side: Local officials are working to clean up downtown, cracking down on homeless camps, increasing security at Union Station and ramping up patrols in crime hotspots. Denver's downtown promoters also point to new developments and upgrades in the area they say will revitalize the heart of the city.

What's next: As Denver's 2023 mayoral race heats up, the current state of downtown and its long-term recovery may become political talking points.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.