Many of the people Mayor Michael Hancock handpicked to lead the city of Denver are now heading for the door.

Why it matters: With Hancock's third and final term coming to a close in 2023, the mayor's cabinet is clearing out.

The exits could signify a slowdown in city business under his administration and solidify the mayor's status as a lame duck.

Driving the news: Murphy Robinson — Denver's top public safety leader — is stepping down after serving less than two years.

In a statement Monday, he said he'd been "planning a departure for months" and sought to give his successor "enough time in the life of the administration to ... contribute in a meaningful way."

He did not publicly disclose his next move.

State of play: Robinson's resignation marks one of at least five mayoral appointees to have announced their departures in the last six months, Hancock spokesman Mike Strott tells Axios.

Nearly a dozen city agency directors have stepped down since the start of 2020.

Details: The latest turnovers touch a number of agencies, from aviation to economic development.

In late November, Denver Excise and Licenses director Ashley Kilroy announced her departure, effective in January 2022, after more than five years in the role.

That same month, Denver's economic development chief Eric Hiraga announced his exit after more than four years.

Capital Planning and Real Estate director Laura Perry left in October after four years.

Kim Day, former head of Denver International Airport, retired in July after a 13-year tenure.

And Transportation and Infrastructure director Eulois Cleckley also made his way out that month after taking over in December 2017.

What they're saying: "This is not unusual for the end of a term when people know their job will end when the mayor leaves," Debbie Ortega, who has served as a Denver council person for more than 25 years, tells Axios.

"New elected mayors typically assemble their own leadership team of appointees," though there have been "rare instances" of overlap, including DIA's former CEO, who worked for both then-Mayor John Hickenlooper's administration and Hancock's.

Of note: The mayor's spokesman says the growing loss of institutional knowledge will "absolutely not" impede the ability of Hancock's successor to hit the ground running.

"We have ... grown a deep bench of agency leadership within the departments," he says. "Our dedicated city employees will be more than ready to help the next administration succeed."

What to watch: Politicians, activists, lobbyists and campaign donors are already readying for the 2023 mayoral election.