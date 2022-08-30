Denver spends millions to bring downtown back to life

The Downtown Denver Partnership is getting ready to roll out a major public relations campaign to boost the city's image and convince people to come back downtown.

Why it matters: Local leaders project that daytime traffic may never return beyond 80% of pre-pandemic levels, as people now commonly work from home. This necessitates a new way of thinking about the downtown market, its workforce, how to sustain visitor traffic and regain sales tax generation.

Driving the news: Denver's city council on Monday voted to allocate $2.4 million of American Rescue Plan aid for the Downtown Denver Partnership to design and carry out new projects through 2023 that add vibrancy to the city's center.

The funding falls into five categories: Retail, restaurants and entertainment, entrepreneurship, business, and safety.

Details: Initiatives include expanding a pilot program that offers companies rent-free space to open pop-up shops on the 16th Street Mall, as well as launching a national marketing campaign about Denver's "reimagined" downtown to attract top tenants.

Other efforts include hosting more live music, offering outdoor dining and community art events;

Providing dedicated office space for global entrepreneurs building international businesses in downtown Denver;

And combating crime with enhanced safety features, including upgraded lighting and more security cameras.

What they're saying: "Safety is issue No. 1" for many people in the area — and "a lot of them no longer want to walk the 16th Street Mall to enjoy a meal or shop as they used to," Denver council member Debbie Ortega said at a committee meeting earlier this month.

Flashback: Mayor Michael Hancock trumpeted "downtown is back" during a news briefing this past April.

Reality check: The picture he painted didn't mirror the facts on the ground then — or now.

By the numbers: Pedestrian traffic was down by about one-third in May compared to 2019 levels, city documents show.

Meanwhile, 15% of office spaces in Lower Downtown are vacant, as companies rethink their post-pandemic plans, according to a recent analysis from JLL, a locally based commercial real estate agency.

The big picture: These figures indicate that "further interventions are needed to ensure the survival of downtown businesses … and improve the resilience of downtown Denver's long-term economic vitality," Deborah Camerson, Denver's chief business development officer, told a council committee earlier this month.