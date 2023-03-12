Meet Debbie Ortega: Get to know the Denver mayor candidate
The Denver mayor's race features a crowded field of 17 candidates. All agree on the top issues at stake in the race, and in many cases, they agree on the solutions.
Yes, but: No two candidates are alike.
- We asked each a series of fun questions to learn more about them as a person as part of our Spotlight profile series. (Edited for style and brevity.)
Meet the candidate: Here's what Deborah "Debbie" Ortega, a city council member, told us.
📲 First tap in the morning: Google Calendar
📍 Favorite spot in Denver: Red Rocks Amphitheatre
🍳 Favorite places to eat and drink: La Casita, Steam Espresso Bar, Tenn Street Coffee and Books and El Noa Noa
👀 Fun fact: I have my own top-secret salsa recipe.
😄 Hobbies: Gardening, walking Denver’s Sloan Lake park, and making jewelry for friends, family, and colleagues
📺 On demand: "Yellowstone"
📕 Reading list: City council packets
🎧 Podcast queue: "The Daily" from the New York Times and City Cast Denver
🎵 On rotation: Estas Tome, an acoustical guitarist
☝ First action as mayor: Convene a meeting with regional stakeholders to discuss how to move people to self-sufficiency who are currently struggling on our streets
🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate: My 40 years of multitasking to serve the people of Denver.
🏆 Proudest personal achievement: Graduating from West High School and watching my daughter and grandchildren graduate from Denver Public Schools
🎉 Top career accomplishment: Passing the city’s first LGBTQ equal protection ordinance on as a council member
