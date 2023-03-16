Kwame Spearman, CEO of Tattered Cover, exits Denver mayoral race
Denver's mayoral race just got a tad less crowded.
Driving the news: Kwame Spearman, co-owner and CEO of the Tattered Cover, announced Thursday he was dropping out of the race — lowering the number of hopefuls to 16.
- Spearman is now endorsing former Denver chamber leader Kelly Brough.
What they're saying: "I'm a big believer in pragmatism — there are too many candidates on the ballot right now, and I think we have a really unique opportunity," Spearman told Axios Denver.
- "We need a female mayor. We've never had one before," he said.
- Brough, Spearman notes, has "demonstrated she is willing to have really tough conversations on issues" and shown she can listen and come up with solutions.
Of note: Spearman's name will still appear on voters' ballots, which begun landing in mailboxes earlier this week.
Yes, but: Votes cast for him won't be counted.
What we're watching: Whether any of the remaining 16 candidates follow Spearman's lead.
