Kwame Spearman, CEO of Tattered Cover, exits Denver mayoral race

Alayna Alvarez

Kwame Spearman speaks at the Denver Police Protective Association and PPA Event Center on Feb. 2023. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver's mayoral race just got a tad less crowded.

Driving the news: Kwame Spearman, co-owner and CEO of the Tattered Cover, announced Thursday he was dropping out of the race — lowering the number of hopefuls to 16.

  • Spearman is now endorsing former Denver chamber leader Kelly Brough.

What they're saying: "I'm a big believer in pragmatism — there are too many candidates on the ballot right now, and I think we have a really unique opportunity," Spearman told Axios Denver.

  • "We need a female mayor. We've never had one before," he said.
  • Brough, Spearman notes, has "demonstrated she is willing to have really tough conversations on issues" and shown she can listen and come up with solutions.

Of note: Spearman's name will still appear on voters' ballots, which begun landing in mailboxes earlier this week.

Yes, but: Votes cast for him won't be counted.

What we're watching: Whether any of the remaining 16 candidates follow Spearman's lead.

