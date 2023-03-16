Kwame Spearman, CEO of Tattered Cover, exits Denver mayoral race

Kwame Spearman speaks at the Denver Police Protective Association and PPA Event Center on Feb. 2023. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver's mayoral race just got a tad less crowded.

Driving the news: Kwame Spearman, co-owner and CEO of the Tattered Cover, announced Thursday he was dropping out of the race — lowering the number of hopefuls to 16.

Spearman is now endorsing former Denver chamber leader Kelly Brough.

What they're saying: "I'm a big believer in pragmatism — there are too many candidates on the ballot right now, and I think we have a really unique opportunity," Spearman told Axios Denver.

"We need a female mayor. We've never had one before," he said.

Brough, Spearman notes, has "demonstrated she is willing to have really tough conversations on issues" and shown she can listen and come up with solutions.

Of note: Spearman's name will still appear on voters' ballots, which begun landing in mailboxes earlier this week.

Yes, but: Votes cast for him won't be counted.

What we're watching: Whether any of the remaining 16 candidates follow Spearman's lead.