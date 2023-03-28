Early voting behind pace a week ahead of major Denver election

Denver Elections Division; Note: Ballots are mailed to all active voters; Chart: Madison Dong/Axios Visuals

One week before Election Day, voter interest in Denver's election remains low.

By the numbers: Just 5.6% of city voters who received mail ballots had returned them as of Monday, slightly behind the pace of the previous two municipal elections, an Axios Denver analysis of election data shows.

Among all registered voters, turnout is even less at 4.9%.

Why it matters: The April 4 election is hugely consequential, and low turnout puts the power to pick the city's new leaders in the hands of a small portion of voters.

What's happening: The lack of participation in local elections is the norm, but this year's ballot is particularly overwhelming for voters with 16 current candidates for mayor and a number of crowded City Council races.

Zoom in: So far, 9% of registered Republicans have voted, compared with 7% of Democrats and just 4% of unaffiliated voters.

Get smart: Check out our quick Denver voter guide