Early voting behind pace a week ahead of major Denver election

John Frank
Denver Elections Division; Note: Ballots are mailed to all active voters
One week before Election Day, voter interest in Denver's election remains low.

By the numbers: Just 5.6% of city voters who received mail ballots had returned them as of Monday, slightly behind the pace of the previous two municipal elections, an Axios Denver analysis of election data shows.

  • Among all registered voters, turnout is even less at 4.9%.

Why it matters: The April 4 election is hugely consequential, and low turnout puts the power to pick the city's new leaders in the hands of a small portion of voters.

What's happening: The lack of participation in local elections is the norm, but this year's ballot is particularly overwhelming for voters with 16 current candidates for mayor and a number of crowded City Council races.

Zoom in: So far, 9% of registered Republicans have voted, compared with 7% of Democrats and just 4% of unaffiliated voters.

