Meet Ean Thomas Tafoya: Get to know the Denver mayor candidate
The Denver mayor's race features a crowded field of 17 candidates. All agree on the top issues at stake in the race, and in many cases, they agree on the solutions.
Yes, but: No two candidates are alike.
- We asked each a series of fun questions to learn more about them as a person as part of our Spotlight profile series. (Edited for style and brevity.)
Meet the candidate: Here's what Ean Thomas Tafoya, an environmental activist, told us.
📲 First tap in the morning: The snooze button — but only once
📍 Favorite spot in Denver: Anywhere the band Los Mocochetes is playing
🍳 Favorite places to eat and drink: New Saigon Bowl
👀 Fun fact: I have a horticultural therapy certificate.
😄 Hobbies: Dancing
📺 On demand: "The Last of Us" on HBO
📕 Reading list: "Talk Like Ted" by Carmine Gallo and "Message to Aztlan" writings from Denver's Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzalez
🎧 Podcast queue: City Cast Denver
🎵 On rotation: Pretty Lights
☝ First action as mayor: Hiring the right people to do the work
🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate: I have the most expertise and the proven track record of delivering on environmental justice and environmental issues.
🏆 Proudest personal achievement: I’m proud to be a loving grandson, son, friend and partner.
🎉 Top career accomplishment: Serving as state director of Green Latinos and organizing support for 10 bills at the Legislature
