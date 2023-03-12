Ean Thomas Tafoya at a protest in February 2020. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver mayor's race features a crowded field of 17 candidates. All agree on the top issues at stake in the race, and in many cases, they agree on the solutions.

Yes, but: No two candidates are alike.

We asked each a series of fun questions to learn more about them as a person as part of our Spotlight profile series. (Edited for style and brevity.)

Meet the candidate: Here's what Ean Thomas Tafoya, an environmental activist, told us.

📲 First tap in the morning: The snooze button — but only once

📍 Favorite spot in Denver: Anywhere the band Los Mocochetes is playing

🍳 Favorite places to eat and drink: New Saigon Bowl

👀 Fun fact: I have a horticultural therapy certificate.

😄 Hobbies: Dancing

📺 On demand: "The Last of Us" on HBO

📕 Reading list: "Talk Like Ted" by Carmine Gallo and "Message to Aztlan" writings from Denver's Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzalez

🎧 Podcast queue: City Cast Denver

🎵 On rotation: Pretty Lights

☝ First action as mayor: Hiring the right people to do the work

🚩 What sets you apart as a candidate: I have the most expertise and the proven track record of delivering on environmental justice and environmental issues.

🏆 Proudest personal achievement: I’m proud to be a loving grandson, son, friend and partner.

🎉 Top career accomplishment: Serving as state director of Green Latinos and organizing support for 10 bills at the Legislature