In a wide-open race, Denver's candidates for mayor are working to separate themselves from the crowd, and staking out new positions to do so.

State of play: The top 10 contenders landed big lines at the PBS12 debate — moderated by Axios Denver's Alayna — that aired Sunday, but it's not clear whether it will move the needle in a race where 60% of voters are undecided.

Here are our top takeaways from the discussion.

1. What's new: A series of yes-or-no questions forced the candidates to pick where they stand on hot issues.

All candidates except Andy Rougeot agreed to limit their tenure to eight years, or two terms, forgoing a third four-year term allowed in Denver.

A handful of candidates said they would back a ban on flavored tobacco products in the city — a measure current Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed. Three — Rougeot, Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston — would not pursue the policy.

The expensive — and questionably effective — ShotSpotter network to detect gunshots and alert police is supported by most candidates, except three: Leslie Herod, Lisa Calderon and Ean Thomas Tafoya.

Trinidad Rodriquez distinguished himself in two ways. He's the only candidate who pledged to support a five-year moratorium on new sales tax hikes, and he expressed support for moving Denver Public Schools to mayoral control if the district can't improve student performance.

2. Reality check: The influence of developers on the next mayor is a hot topic in the race, particularly as Denver residents prepare to vote on whether to build on the former Park Hill Golf Course.

The candidates were asked whether they are receiving donations from Westside Investment Partners and its related entities pushing to develop the golf course. All said no.

Yes, but: Three of them — Johnston, Debbie Ortega and Chris Hansen — have taken $500 donations from Westside's founder Andrew Klein, Denverite reports.

3. Of note: More than policy positions, the candidates stood out for how they are describing the city's challenges.