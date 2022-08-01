Denver school board marred by "mistrust and fear"

Less than an hour from its start, the tension at a recent day-long Denver school board retreat was palpable.

"I absolutely feel the energy in this room of mistrust and fear and hesitation," an outside meeting facilitator told members.

Threat level: The board's first six months together have been marred by allegations of verbal abuse and misogyny, fears of a leadership coup and accusations of playing "oppression Olympics," our reporting partners at Chalkbeat write.

Why it matters: The board took the helm with expectations of unity because all the members were endorsed by the Denver teachers union.

Now community members and supporters are worried the vitriol will thwart goals to improve equity among students — the board members' top campaign issue.

The intrigue: The board, led by new president Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán, is struggling with personality conflicts and policy differences.

It can't even agree on whether members should call each other by their first names in work sessions.

And when it comes to bigger matters, such as how to gather community input, they are divided and hold events without other members.

What they're saying: "I don't see folks being willing to put their own goals aside to do right by kids," says Nicholas Martinez, co-founder of local advocacy group Transform Education Now.

What's next: The board took a break in July after its contentious June meeting with the facilitator. Its next gathering is a retreat Aug. 8.

Full story … from our partners at Chalkbeat