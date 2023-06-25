1 hour ago - Newcomers
Guide to Denver: Where to live, eat and play
Whether you're new to Denver and Colorado, or a longtimer looking to get reacquainted, we have what you need to know.
What to know: Here's a guide to where to live, what to eat and how to play in the Mile High City.
Denver neighborhoods
Denver real estate
- First-time Denver home buyers find steep mortgages, less competition
- Homes are more expensive in Denver's suburbs than the city
- How to navigate Denver's competitive rental market
- Rent or own? In Denver, it's an easy call.
- Denver luxury apartments grow even more luxe
Denver food and drink
- 7 new Colorado breweries you need to visit now
- 24 spots to eat, drink and play around the Denver Tech Center and Greenwood Village
- Where to eat, drink and play in Colorado Springs
- Our favorite places to eat, drink and play in Aurora
- Denver's top coffee shop patios
- These are Colorado's best breweries and beers in 2022
- 3 must-try rooftop bars in Denver
- Denver's best place to sip at sunset
- Where to eat and drink outdoors in Denver
Denver things to do
- A bucket list of things to do in Denver
- Things to do in Denver that are kid-friendly
- How to play tourist in Denver
- Discover these 10 rising Colorado musicians
- Practice yoga with butterflies at the Butterfly Pavilion
- 3 Denver date ideas under $25
- Our favorite places in Denver
- Destination Palisade: Don't miss Colorado wine and peaches
Denver things to know
- 6 (amusing) tips for newcomers to Colorado
- Here are the surprising perks of having a Denver library card
- 11 native plants for gardening in Denver
- 5 things you didn't know about the mountains and outdoors
- Our favorite Denver farmers markets
- 3 walking trails near Denver
- Why Colorado is the best state
- The wildlife is real ... and can be dangerous
More Denver stories
