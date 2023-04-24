The arrival of spring has many Denverites grooming their gardens for guests and outdoor gatherings.

Yes, but: Before you get to work, consider native plants that will thrive and foster an eco-conscious garden.

Why it matters: Pollinators are vital to the creation of many plant-based foods, beverages, medicines and fabrics, experts at Denver Botanic Gardens (DBG) tell us.

Details: To make your garden welcoming for pollinators year-round, DBG suggests you:

Plant early- and late-season flowers to provide food for fueling up when fewer plants are in bloom. Pasqueflower, creeping phlox, catmint, poppies and beardtongues give early season sustenance. Late-season food comes from asters, sneezeweed, sage and goldenrod.

Cut your garden back in spring.

Leave some ground uncovered by weed barrier or mulch for native bees that nest in dead branches and the hollows of flowering perennials' dried stems.

Provide water with bird baths or simply a bowl placed in the open.

Reduce or eliminate your use of chemicals. "Even organic treatments can harm pollinators," Gardens spokesperson Erin Bird says.

Be smart: Here are 11 native plants that experts tells us attract pollinators:

1. Leadplant (Amorpha canescens)

Attracts butterflies and moths

Photo: Norman G. Flaigg/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

2. Tufted Evening Primrose (Oenothera caespitosa)

Attracts hawkmoths

Photo: Sally and Andy Wasowski/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

3. Blazing Star (Liatris punctata)

Attracts butterflies and moths

Photo: Sally and Andy Wasowski/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

4. Beebalm (Monarda fistulosa)

Attracts butterflies and hummingbirds

Photo: R.W. Smith/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

5. Scarlet Gilia (Ipomopsis aggregata)

Attracts hummingbirds

Photo: James L. Reveal/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

6. Purple Prairie Clover (Dalea purpurea)

Attracts native bees

Photo: Harry Cliffe/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

7. Butterfly Weed (Asclepias tuberosa)

Attracts butterflies

Photo: R. W. Smith/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

8. Smooth Aster (Symphyotrichum laeve var laeve)

Attracts native bees

Photo: W.D. and Dolphia Bransford/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

9. Soapweed (Yucca glauca)

Attracts moths

Photo: James L. Reveal/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

10. Scarlet Bugler (Penstemon barbatus)

Attracts hummingbirds

Photo: Wynn Anderson/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

11. Pricklypoppy (Argemone polyanthemos)

Attracts native bees