11 native plants for gardening in Denver
The arrival of spring has many Denverites grooming their gardens for guests and outdoor gatherings.
Yes, but: Before you get to work, consider native plants that will thrive and foster an eco-conscious garden.
Why it matters: Pollinators are vital to the creation of many plant-based foods, beverages, medicines and fabrics, experts at Denver Botanic Gardens (DBG) tell us.
Details: To make your garden welcoming for pollinators year-round, DBG suggests you:
- Plant early- and late-season flowers to provide food for fueling up when fewer plants are in bloom. Pasqueflower, creeping phlox, catmint, poppies and beardtongues give early season sustenance. Late-season food comes from asters, sneezeweed, sage and goldenrod.
- Cut your garden back in spring.
- Leave some ground uncovered by weed barrier or mulch for native bees that nest in dead branches and the hollows of flowering perennials' dried stems.
- Provide water with bird baths or simply a bowl placed in the open.
- Reduce or eliminate your use of chemicals. "Even organic treatments can harm pollinators," Gardens spokesperson Erin Bird says.
Be smart: Here are 11 native plants that experts tells us attract pollinators:
1. Leadplant (Amorpha canescens)
- Attracts butterflies and moths
2. Tufted Evening Primrose (Oenothera caespitosa)
- Attracts hawkmoths
3. Blazing Star (Liatris punctata)
- Attracts butterflies and moths
4. Beebalm (Monarda fistulosa)
- Attracts butterflies and hummingbirds
5. Scarlet Gilia (Ipomopsis aggregata)
- Attracts hummingbirds
6. Purple Prairie Clover (Dalea purpurea)
- Attracts native bees
7. Butterfly Weed (Asclepias tuberosa)
- Attracts butterflies
8. Smooth Aster (Symphyotrichum laeve var laeve)
- Attracts native bees
9. Soapweed (Yucca glauca)
- Attracts moths
10. Scarlet Bugler (Penstemon barbatus)
- Attracts hummingbirds
11. Pricklypoppy (Argemone polyanthemos)
- Attracts native bees
