Rent or own? In Denver, it's an easy call.
If you can't buy them, rent them.
State of play: It's no surprise to anyone looking to buy a home in Denver, but it's cheaper — and probably easier — to rent, according to a new analysis from Redfin, an online real estate company.
By the numbers: 99.9% of properties in Denver are cheaper to rent than own, putting us near the top in the nation for lack of affordability with the likes of Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle just ahead of us at 100%, the analysis found.
