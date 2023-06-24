Navigating Denver's housing market, especially as a first-timer, isn't easy.

By the numbers: The share of first-time buyers in the U.S. has reached record lows — dropping from 34% to 26% from 2021 to 2022 — as inventory and affordability issues persist, per a report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

State of play: Home prices are cooling in Denver, but mortgage rates have forced some would-be-buyers to the sidelines.

If you buy a $500,000 house with 3% down, your monthly payment on a 30-year fixed-rate loan with 3% interest would be $2,986, per Freddie Mac.

With 7% interest, it would be $4,168.

Yes, but: This summer is friendlier for Denver buyers than last. At the $600,000 price point, Denver-based real estate agent Libby Levinson saw eight to 10 offers last year. Now there are typically one to three, she says.

So if buyers can afford monthly payments, the lack of competition gives them room to negotiate on the price.

The intrigue: If you decide you want to buy, you can work with a mortgage lender to determine how much you can afford and get pre-approved, Levinson says.

For a $600,000 house, buyers need around $46,000 in cash. That includes 3.5% down, $5,000 in closing costs, $500-$900 for an inspection and $600-$1,100 for an appraisal, Levinson says.

She recommends having another 3% for furniture or any updates you want to make once you're in the house.

Data: Zillow Economic Research; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Zoom out: First-timers also are waiting longer to buy. The median first-time buyer age jumped from 33 to 36 from 2021 to 2022, per the report.

Saving enough for a down payment is the largest barrier to entry, says Brandi Snowden, a NAR director.

Many would-be buyers are saddled with debt, including student loans, car loans and credit card debt.

It'll take Colorado buyers 11.7 years to save up for a 10% down payment on the typical home, Zillow data show.

In the Denver metro area, the length of time grows to 12.5 years.

The U.S. average is 8.9 years, with states like Iowa as low as 5.2 years and Hawaii as high as 18.4.

Bottom line: The right time to buy is when it's right for you.