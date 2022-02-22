Our favorite places in Denver
The toughest decision most weekends in Denver is whether to go to the mountains or enjoy our urban playground.
State of play: The easing of coronavirus restrictions and coming warm months has us thinking about our ideal Denver days.
Where we go: So John, Alayna and Gigi put together a list of our favorite places in the city.
- Take a tour with us:
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.