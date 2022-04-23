Our favorite Denver farmers markets

We're fast approaching farmers market season, when strips of tents and stalls pop up in nooks and crannies across the city and beyond, and local farmers and ranchers have a weekly opportunity to put their fresh ingredients on display.

The big picture: Shopping locally benefits local farms, the environment, the community and the economy. This lineup features a wide variety of mostly weekend markets, offering something for everyone — and the perfect excuse to get outside and support your Colorado producers.

South Pearl Street Farmers Market

Easy like Sunday morning, take a stroll along this charming and eclectic multi-block stretch with farm-fresh produce and baked goods, flowers, food trucks and samples galore — often set to the tune of live, acoustic music.

Runs: Sundays from May 1-Nov. 13; 9am-1pm

City Park Farmers Market

Shoppers at this popular market can find a wide selection of seasonal foods from a collection of passionate and engaging purveyors. Start with a freshly brewed cup of locally roasted coffee, nosh on a brunch-time snack and enjoy the the more than 70 vendors.

Runs: Saturdays from May 14-Oct. 29; 8am to 1pm

Cherry Creek Fresh Market

Colorado Fresh Markets' award-winning seasonal events feature a fresh mix of local produce, artisan products and yummy treats.

Park for free and peruse the curated lineup of vendors offering prepared foods, produce and protein, along with crafted goods.

Runs: Wednesdays from June 15-Sept. 28; 9am to 1pm; Saturdays from May 7-Nov. 5; 9am to 2pm.

University Hills Plaza

This modern, but nostalgic shopping center is easily accessible, and you'll find stalls like: Everybody Must Get Scones, Dinali Mediterranean, Toby's Poboys, Tamales Lady, Auspicious Juices, and many more.

Runs: Saturdays from May 14-Oct. 29; 9am to 1pm.

Sol Farmers Market

This brand new market on 6th Avenue is operated by Real Farmers Market. Expect to see small-batch food and drinks, fresh produce and local products, including certified organic fruit from the Palisade area.

Runs: Sundays from May 15-Oct. 16; 9am to 1pm

Highlands Square Farmers Market

Surrounded by boutiques and eateries on this bustling and beautiful stretch, you'll find craft fare from veggies to pierogies. Live music and a variety of seating options beckon you to take your time and enjoy 32nd Avenue. Make room for freshly baked goods, food trucks, samples and more.

Runs: Sundays from May 22-Oct. 26; 9am-1pm