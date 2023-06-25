Denver's top neighborhoods: What makes them charming
Denver's real estate market is competitive — as we told you yesterday — particularly when it comes to the city's hottest neighborhoods.
State of play: Most of the 25 best neighborhoods in Denver feature median home prices near $800,000 or above, according to 5280 magazine's latest rankings.
- All of them also boast strong schools, lower crime rates and that extra charm.
What to know: Here's a look at the top five Denver neighborhoods.
1) Washington Park: The tree-lined streets, parks and updated Victorian homes make this neighborhood arguably the most desired — and priciest — in the city for new and old home buyers.
- The charm: A 160-acre park provides a green oasis that draws dog walkers, bikers and recreationists of all kinds. Take a stroll on the 2.6-mile gravel path around the park.
2) Hilltop: As the name suggests, it's at the top of Denver's real estate list. The large homes and good schools draw families who plan to stay put for years.
- The charm: Visit the cute Pete's Fruits and Vegetables and then get an ice cream cone across the street at High Point Creamery.
3) Berkeley: Located on the west side of town, just south of I-70, the neighborhood offers parks with lakes and a mix of housing options for different income levels.
- The charm: Tennyson Street's local shops, hip restaurants and breweries offer an entire day's itinerary for longtime residents and visitors alike.
4) West Highland: Escape the bustling and expensive Highland for a little more relaxed setting on the other side of Federal Boulevard.
- The charm: Highlands Square offers a farmers market and good eats, while Sloan's Lake is a short walk or bike away.
5) Cherry Creek: Home prices are spiking as Cherry Creek gets even more trendy with new high-end retailers and restaurants joining elite investment firms in the shopping district.
- The charm: When it comes to eating, the options are plentiful from laid-back Cherry Cricket to fancy Matsuhisa.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.