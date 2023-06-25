Denver's top neighborhoods: What makes them charming

Denver's real estate market is competitive — as we told you yesterday — particularly when it comes to the city's hottest neighborhoods.

State of play: Most of the 25 best neighborhoods in Denver feature median home prices near $800,000 or above, according to 5280 magazine's latest rankings.

All of them also boast strong schools, lower crime rates and that extra charm.

What to know: Here's a look at the top five Denver neighborhoods.

1) Washington Park: The tree-lined streets, parks and updated Victorian homes make this neighborhood arguably the most desired — and priciest — in the city for new and old home buyers.

The charm: A 160-acre park provides a green oasis that draws dog walkers, bikers and recreationists of all kinds. Take a stroll on the 2.6-mile gravel path around the park.

2) Hilltop: As the name suggests, it's at the top of Denver's real estate list. The large homes and good schools draw families who plan to stay put for years.

The charm: Visit the cute Pete's Fruits and Vegetables and then get an ice cream cone across the street at High Point Creamery.

3) Berkeley: Located on the west side of town, just south of I-70, the neighborhood offers parks with lakes and a mix of housing options for different income levels.

The charm: Tennyson Street's local shops, hip restaurants and breweries offer an entire day's itinerary for longtime residents and visitors alike.

4) West Highland: Escape the bustling and expensive Highland for a little more relaxed setting on the other side of Federal Boulevard.

The charm: Highlands Square offers a farmers market and good eats, while Sloan's Lake is a short walk or bike away.

5) Cherry Creek: Home prices are spiking as Cherry Creek gets even more trendy with new high-end retailers and restaurants joining elite investment firms in the shopping district.