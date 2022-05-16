3 Denver date ideas under $25
Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton to have a good time.
- Whether it's your first date or you've been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.
1. Hang at Grandma's House
The quirky craft brewery's event calendar features weekly and monthly happenings like Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch Sunday, Crafty Monday, Bingo and Intro to Knitting.
Best for: Couples looking to sip on beer while crafting curse-filled creations.
Cost: Varies by event.
Of note: The South Broadway spot has opened a second location in Trinidad with a "sexy" twist.
2. Play a game of mini-golf
Urban Putt offers two mini-golf courses for first-come, first-served games.
Best for: Competitive couples.
Cost: $10 for both courses during happy hour (4-6pm Tuesday through Friday).
Details: Expect a wait during peak times.
3. Tour the MCA Denver
The museum offers penny admission for everyone the first Saturday of each month. Peruse their rotating exhibitions.
Best for: Art lovers.
Cost: Free.
Details: "Penny Saturdays" are subject to availability. Book online.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.