Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton to have a good time.

Whether it's your first date or you've been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.

1. Hang at Grandma's House

The quirky craft brewery's event calendar features weekly and monthly happenings like Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch Sunday, Crafty Monday, Bingo and Intro to Knitting.

Best for: Couples looking to sip on beer while crafting curse-filled creations.

Cost: Varies by event.

Of note: The South Broadway spot has opened a second location in Trinidad with a "sexy" twist.

2. Play a game of mini-golf

Urban Putt offers two mini-golf courses for first-come, first-served games.

Best for: Competitive couples.

Cost: $10 for both courses during happy hour (4-6pm Tuesday through Friday).

Details: Expect a wait during peak times.

3. Tour the MCA Denver

The museum offers penny admission for everyone the first Saturday of each month. Peruse their rotating exhibitions.

Best for: Art lovers.

Cost: Free.

Details: "Penny Saturdays" are subject to availability. Book online.