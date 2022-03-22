Grandma's House — the quirky craft brewery on South Broadway known for its rocking chairs and cross-stitched decor — has opened a second location in Trinidad with a "sexy" twist.

Why it matters: Thanks to a new partnership with Denver-based Sexy Pizza, patrons at "Sexy Grandma's Trinidad" can now pair a hot pie with a cold beer from the comfort of nana's living room.

The shared space happens to be inside a historic train station from the early 20th century in the heart of the far-southern city.

The big picture: Denver business owners and developers are flocking to Trinidad in hopes of revitalizing long-shuttered downtown establishments and attracting new residents looking for more affordable places to live in the state.

What they're saying: "Being a bigger fish in a smaller pond and trying to build up a community instead of getting lost in a sea of a big city like Denver was what was appealing to us," Grandma's House owner Matthew Fuerst told What Now Denver.

