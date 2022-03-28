3 walking trails near Denver
Spring is here at last, and we're ready to get our steps in. Here are a few walking trails to add to your rotation.
Dutch Creek Regional Trail
If you want to switch up your usual route, head outside of the city for this easy trail.
- Surface: Paved
- Length: 3.2 miles
- Parking: Weaver Park, 6122 W. Weaver Drive, Littleton
Sloan's Lake Loop
Take a family-friendly stroll around Sloan's Lake.
- Surface: Paved
- Length: 2.6 miles
- Parking: In the neighborhood around the park
South Platte River Loop
This trail in Chatfield State Park is popular with hikers and runners.
- Surface: Dirt
- Length: 4.1 miles
- Parking: Chatfield charges a fee for vehicle entry
