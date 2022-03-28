3 walking trails near Denver

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Spring is here at last, and we're ready to get our steps in. Here are a few walking trails to add to your rotation.

If you want to switch up your usual route, head outside of the city for this easy trail.

Surface: Paved

Paved Length: 3.2 miles

3.2 miles Parking: Weaver Park, 6122 W. Weaver Drive, Littleton

Take a family-friendly stroll around Sloan's Lake.

Surface: Paved

Paved Length: 2.6 miles

2.6 miles Parking: In the neighborhood around the park

This trail in Chatfield State Park is popular with hikers and runners.

Surface: Dirt

Dirt Length: 4.1 miles

4.1 miles Parking: Chatfield charges a fee for vehicle entry

