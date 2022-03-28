48 mins ago - Things to Do

3 walking trails near Denver

Brianna Crane
Sloan's Lake. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Spring is here at last, and we're ready to get our steps in. Here are a few walking trails to add to your rotation.

Dutch Creek Regional Trail

If you want to switch up your usual route, head outside of the city for this easy trail.

  • Surface: Paved
  • Length: 3.2 miles
  • Parking: Weaver Park, 6122 W. Weaver Drive, Littleton
dutch creek
Photo courtesy of AllTrails
Sloan's Lake Loop

Take a family-friendly stroll around Sloan's Lake.

  • Surface: Paved
  • Length: 2.6 miles
  • Parking: In the neighborhood around the park
sloans lake
Photo courtesy of AllTrails
South Platte River Loop

This trail in Chatfield State Park is popular with hikers and runners.

  • Surface: Dirt
  • Length: 4.1 miles
  • Parking: Chatfield charges a fee for vehicle entry
south platte river trail
Photo courtesy of AllTrails

