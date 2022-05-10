3 must-try rooftop bars in Denver

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.

Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city.

Details: Bring a group and compare notes on the terrace's 56 different self-pour taps.

Go when: You want to set up camp at a long table on a good weather day.

Address: 1012 Ford St.

Eat and drink al fresco. Photo courtesy of Dakota Thornton, The Golden Mill

Details: A top-tier boozy brunch spot inspired by kitchens around the world.

John suggests the bottomless mimosas.

Bonus: Not far away is sister restaurant El Five, serving small plates with flavors from Spain, North Africa and the Middle East.

Address: 2030 W. 30th Ave.

A look inside Linger. Photo: Cyrus McCrimmon/Getty Images

Details: An upscale perch slinging craft cocktails and skyline sights atop Le Méridien downtown.

Go when: You want a special date night experience or a celebratory drink.

Address: 1475 California St.