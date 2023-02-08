Practice yoga with butterflies at the Butterfly Pavilion
I want to tell you about the coolest thing I've done so far this year.
Details: The Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster, about 20 minutes north of Denver, offers "Rainforest Yoga" classes most Saturday mornings. You're surrounded by exotic plants and beautiful butterflies.
- The Wings of the Tropics conservatory houses roughly 1,800 butterflies representing 80 different species, spokesperson Jennifer Quermann tells Axios Denver.
Fun fact: Butterflies love sweat — so be prepared for them to land on you.
- The yoga instructors are well-trained to assist any winged friends who linger a little too long, which inevitably results in giggles throughout the 30-person class. It's all really fun.
Of note: Keep an ear out for a sweet melody from Larry, a Eurasian collared dove who has lived in the conservatory for over two decades.
- He eats seeds — not butterflies — "so he's a good friend to all our rainforest critters," Quermann says.
My thought bubble: As a nature lover, the whole experience was magical and honestly made me a little teary. I can't wait to go back.
Be smart: The one-hour class runs from 8-9am and is $10 for non-Pavilion members. Yogis of all skill levels are welcome, and pre-registration for classes is required.
