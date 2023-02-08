I want to tell you about the coolest thing I've done so far this year.

Details: The Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster, about 20 minutes north of Denver, offers "Rainforest Yoga" classes most Saturday mornings. You're surrounded by exotic plants and beautiful butterflies.

The Wings of the Tropics conservatory houses roughly 1,800 butterflies representing 80 different species, spokesperson Jennifer Quermann tells Axios Denver.

Fun fact: Butterflies love sweat — so be prepared for them to land on you.

The yoga instructors are well-trained to assist any winged friends who linger a little too long, which inevitably results in giggles throughout the 30-person class. It's all really fun.

Of note: Keep an ear out for a sweet melody from Larry, a Eurasian collared dove who has lived in the conservatory for over two decades.

He eats seeds — not butterflies — "so he's a good friend to all our rainforest critters," Quermann says.

My thought bubble: As a nature lover, the whole experience was magical and honestly made me a little teary. I can't wait to go back.

Be smart: The one-hour class runs from 8-9am and is $10 for non-Pavilion members. Yogis of all skill levels are welcome, and pre-registration for classes is required.