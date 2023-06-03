How to navigate Denver's competitive rental market

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The summer apartment market is buzzing with fresh graduates and other newcomers hunting for their perfect, or perfect-enough, place, experts tell Axios.

What's happening: Rents are inflated because of demand, but the current market is friendlier for renters than summers past, says Tory Cheney, Denver market leader for apartment locator Smart City.

Reality check: It's still cheaper to rent than buy in the vast majority of the country. In Denver, 99.9% of properties cost less to rent than to own, according to a new Redfin report.

The big picture: Location is a bigger draw for Gen Z than apartment size, says Doug Ressler of real estate research firm Yardi Matrix. Those renters' preferences are starting to shape development in big cities, like smaller floor plans and next-level amenities.

"A lot of new builds are gearing toward an all-inclusive community feel; you can't just be a property anymore, you have to give an experience," Cheney says.

Zoom in: Denver renters who want walkable, convenient, amenity-rich neighborhoods flock to places like LoHi, RiNo and Washington Park.

Of note: These popular neighborhoods also tend to be the most expensive, Cheney says.

Be smart: Cheney has a few tips for people navigating Denver's pricey, packed rental market.

Scan reviews for repeat comments. Take reviews with a grain of salt, but many comments echoing similar issues in recent months could point to a problem.

Understand utility costs. The rent you see online is typically just a starting point. Ask what utilities are included and how much they cost.

The rent you see online is typically just a starting point. Ask what utilities are included and how much they cost. Pay attention to the way you're treated on tour. That's the nicest and most attentive they'll ever be.

Be critical. If units have cabinets askew or smelly hallways, it might be a sign of poor maintenance.

If you're looking for a deal, sign a lease in the winter.

Bottom line: Denver renters have more options, finally, but you'll pay more in the summer.