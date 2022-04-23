Where to grab dinner and drinks al fresco in Denver

The sun is shining, the weather is warming and songbirds are singing.

Where to go: That means it's time to dine outside in the Mile High air. Check out these local spots to soak up the sights and sounds of spring:

🏙️ For the view: It's hard to beat the scenery from the rooftops at The Woods above the Source Hotel in RiNo; 54thirty Rooftop on the 20th floor of downtown's Le Méridien hotel; and The Red Barber atop the Catbird Hotel in RiNo.

💕 For date night: Head to El Five for an elegant evening featuring creative cocktails, Mediterranean tapas and stunning skyline views. Or snag a spot on Bistro Vendome's intimate courtyard patio for a glass of wine and classic French fare.

🎶 For live music: Check out Larimer Lounge in RiNo, offering a front and back patio; The Thin Man in City Park West, where bands play out back; and Local 46 Bar and Biergarten on Tennyson Street, whose calendar is jam-packed with live music almost nightly.

🐶 For the whole family: Improper City in RiNo offers a 12,000-square-foot patio that's dog- and kid-friendly. Lowry Beer Garden also welcomes pets at its 500-seat, 9,000-square-foot beer garden.

🍸 For drinks: Joy Hill on South Broadway serves cocktails and organic wine on its rooftop patio with beautiful mountain views. Stoic & Genuine at Union Station offers great drinks, fresh seafood and top-notch people watching. And Adrift on South Broadway has two tropical-themed patios to sit back and enjoy their tasty Tiki drinks.