This story originally appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter May 26, 2021.

The hottest summer bar in Denver is the City Park Golf Course.

The handful of taps, usual wine and spirits aren't the draw. It's all about the scenery.

"I don't know if you can find a better view in Denver," Scott Rethlake, the city's director of golf, told John as they looked over the course toward the city and the white-capped mountains.

What to know: Whether you golf or not, grab a table or sloping chair on the patio.

The most popular time: Sunset.

The course just opened in 2021, and quickly became the place to be.

John's thought bubble: Order a pint of Denver Beer Co.'s Venga, a flavorful but crisp Mexican lager, and watch how the light reflects off the downtown buildings and makes the mountains glow.