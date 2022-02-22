Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Colorado loves to brag.

State of play: We wear hats and shirts and socks plastered with our iconic flag.

We cheer our six professional sports teams even when they lose.

And we tout our 300 days of sunshine despite it being a myth.

By the numbers: If you really want to know what sets us apart, consider this trivia:

The dome of our state Capitol is plated in real gold.

Denver is one of the healthiest and fittest cities in the U.S.

We are home to the fourth most craft breweries by state.

Colorado has the longest commercial street and the highest continuously paved road in the country.

Zoom in: We asked prominent people in Denver about their favorite things, places and activities in Denver.

Here's what they said:

