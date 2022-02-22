Why Colorado is the best state
Colorado loves to brag.
State of play: We wear hats and shirts and socks plastered with our iconic flag.
- We cheer our six professional sports teams even when they lose.
- And we tout our 300 days of sunshine despite it being a myth.
By the numbers: If you really want to know what sets us apart, consider this trivia:
- The dome of our state Capitol is plated in real gold.
- Denver is one of the healthiest and fittest cities in the U.S.
- We are home to the fourth most craft breweries by state.
- Colorado has the longest commercial street and the highest continuously paved road in the country.
Zoom in: We asked prominent people in Denver about their favorite things, places and activities in Denver.
Here's what they said:
- David Sirota, Academy Award nominee: Breakfast at The Bagel Deli, coffee at Kaladi Coffee Roasters, a dip in a sensory deprivation tank at the Samana Float Center, afternoon bowling at Bowlero on Mocaco, happy hour beers at Comrade Brewing or the 1Up Arcade Bar, dinner at Esters Pub.
- Jennifer Jasinski, chef and restaurateur: A mountain bike ride on the Magnolia Trailhead in Nederland with her dog Chester. Then Señor Bear for some margaritas … Temaki Den for sushi. Or A5 for amazing fish or steaks and a great wine list.
- Wellington Webb, former mayor: Early dinner at The Fort followed by Charlie Wilson concert at Red Rocks and close out with late snacks and drinks at Shanahan’s or Little Ollie's.
- John Hickenlooper, U.S. senator and former mayor and governor: Red Rocks
