Things to do in Denver: A bucket list guide
Colorado is a place to explore — whether you head outdoors or tour Denver's great neighborhood joints.
What to know: We put together a list of our favorite places to visit and things to do in Denver and across the state.
Go back in time: Visit the historic Fort in Morrison and the Buckhorn Exchange in Denver for a dining experience that is truly western in nature.
Hike a 14er: Colorado's 58 summits over 14,000 feet in elevation make for a unique challenge.
- The closest to the Denver area is Mount Bierstadt, but be warned it's popular. If you don't want to hike, get reservations to take a harrowing drive up neighboring 14er Mount Evans.
Can't-miss events: Denver hosts huge celebrations that bring together different communities.
- The must-go list includes Five Points Jazz Fest, Art Rino mural week, the Great American Beer Festival and the Colfax Marathon.
Top places to take selfies: The "Love this City" mural in the Santa Fe Arts District. The Blue Bear at the Convention Center. The steps of Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The mile-high step at the state Capitol.
See a sports game: Denver is home to the big four sports teams — the Nuggets, Avalanche, Broncos and Rockies — and Major League Lacrosse Mammoth and the MLS' Rapids.
Places to go: Venture outside Denver with trips to the challenging Manitou Incline, Garden of the Gods, Maroon Bells in Aspen; Fort Collins for a beer tour; and Crested Butte for the wildflower festival.
