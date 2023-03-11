We asked where you took family and friends when they visit from out of town and received a lot of great ideas.

Why it matters: Not only do we want to entertain our visitors, but it's always fun to be a tourist in your own city.

What to know: Here are some of the most popular activities you recommended.

Get outside

🌄 Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre: Get into the mountains without going too far, all while visiting an iconic venue.

Take in a concert or go hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding or do some yoga among the beautiful scenery.

🛝 City Park: Just east of downtown, this sprawling park includes a new playground for kids, a 5K running path and a pond to paddle. It's basically our version of Central Park.

Nearby you can find a public golf course, zoo, the Museum of Nature and Science and jazz concerts Sundays in the summer.

🏞️ Garden of the Gods: Travel south to Colorado Springs to find this one-of-a-kind park with its red rock sculptures at the foot of the Rocky Mountains.

It's free to visit, but there are options to rent an e-bike or take a trolley, Jeep or Segway tour.

Stay inside

🎭 Meow Wolf: The permanent, four-story immersive psychedelic art exhibit called "Convergence Station" is home to more than 70 mind-bending installations and one of the few of its kind in the U.S.

🔭 Denver Museum of Nature and Science: Come for the animals and plant life displays but stay for the kid activities, planetarium and infinity theater. The exhibits are constantly rotating and always expanding your imagination.

🖼️ Denver Art Museum: You can't miss the Hamilton building, which is an architectural work of art in its own right. Admission for anyone under 18 is free and major national exhibits are constantly open.

The best places to eat and drink with visitors

When it comes to dining, Denver's institutions are must-visits — but new spots also are major draws.

We've rounded up some of your picks for places to eat and drink.

Chicken and Pandan Waffle at Linger. Photo: Courtesy of @lucybeaugard/Linger

Only in Denver

🥩 The Fort: Celebrating 60 years in 2023, this replica of an adobe fur trading fort offers amazing views above the city and represents a one-of-a-kind experience.

The top order is buffalo — paired with a nice wine — but the menu also includes prime rib and vegetarian options.

🦌 Buckhorn Exchange: A historical landmark, Buckhorn Exchange holds the state's first liquor license and has served food since 1893. The ambiance is, well, unique with a dizzying array of taxidermy animals on the wall.

Be sure to order the specialty, Rocky Mountain Oysters.

Good eats & ambiance

🫓 Safta is the Denver outpost for renowned chef and James Beard winner Alon Shaya — and one of the city's finest. The menu features modern Israeli food with velvety hummus and serves other flavorful twists on Mediterranean dishes.

🌎 Linger: This Lower Highland neighborhood eatery — along with sister restaurants Root Down and El Five — captures the city's vibrant dining and neighborhood scene. Linger specializes in approachable global cuisine.

Plus: 🍽 4 places to get lunch under $12

Bars and breweries

🍺 Breweries: Cerebral, Station 26, Cohesion and more landed on the list of best breweries in 2022.

🍹 Rooftop bars: The Rooftop at Coors Field, 54Thirty or the Golden Mill.

🥂 Fancy: Brown Palace for tea, or a drink in its beautiful lobby.