Updated 2 hours ago - News

Here are the surprising perks of having a Denver library card

Alayna Alvarez
Illustration of a glowing keyhole on an old book.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

In honor of National Library Week, we're spotlighting under-the-radar resources your Denver library card can score you.

Here are more than dozen free services available to cardholders:

💻 Technology: Borrow a Chromebook laptop and mobile WiFi hotspot for up to three months.

🏞️ Recreation: Access bicycle repair kits for two hours to fix a flat or adjust your frame.

🔧 Tools: Use power tools, ladders, lawnmowers and more with a photo ID and signed safety waiver.

  • Sewing machines equipped with prewound bobbins and spare needles are available at the Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales location for up to four weeks.
  • Laser cutters and engravers in DPL's ideaLABs — free creative spaces for people to make music, videos and games — can be reserved for up to two hours, once a week. A signed safety waiver is required.
  • 3D printers can also be accessed with a reservation in DPL's ideaLabs. Library staff must approve the design and materials being printed before access is granted, however.

🏠 For home: Borrow a draft check meter for up to three weeks to locate air leaks along walls, molding, ductwork and more.

Editor's note: This story was originally published April 7, 2022 and updated April 27, 2023.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more