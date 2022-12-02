Downtown Colorado Springs is alive with energy these days thanks to an infusion of hip, new spots to eat, drink, shop and play.

What to know: We took a tour through downtown and asked our Colorado College collaborators to help us capture the best places to go when you visit the city.

CO. A.T.I: For a slice of Denver — no joke, some locals call it "the Denver corner" — visit this food hall, beer bar, music venue and work space on South Tejon Street.

It's the new hub for young Colorado Springs and a great place to people-watch and grab a drink on the weekends. It's surrounded by other trendy restaurants and bars.

Lincoln Center: Just like the popular Ivy Wild, this is a converted school now featuring craft beer, coffee roasters and Nightingale Bread, which we're told is one of the best bakeries in the state.

Shuga's: Tucked in a nondescript, old house, this restaurant is a great place to grab a quick lunch or midday cocktail. Don't miss the spicy Brazilian coconut shrimp soup and the sweet mint iced tea.

Skirted Heifer: The best burger in Colorado Springs, folks agree.

Skirted Heifer's unique cheddar cheese skirt is the draw, and the fries and special sauce separate it from the rest.

The Rabbit Hole: Go underground to find this secret restaurant and bar. It's an awesome place for nightlife with elevated cuisine, drinks and vibes.

The Ute & Yeti: Featured in Men’s Journal as one of the 10 Coolest Places in America to Drink Craft Beer, this bar is attached to CityRock climbing gym. Make sure to look up.

White Pie: The best handcrafted, thin crust, coal-fired pizzas you can find are accompanied by their beloved burrata and an extensive list of house cocktails. This is the only location outside Denver.

Leechpit: Branded on T-shirts and bumper stickers, Leechpit proclaims: "Keep Colorado Springs Lame."

Ironically, the family-owned operation is far from boring. It's your one-stop shop for all things vintage and vinyl, with every knick-knack you can imagine.

Eclectic Co.: If you're looking to shop local, go to this boutique in the heart of downtown that lives up to its name. It houses dozens of artisans and vendors that show the breadth of talent in Colorado Springs.

Heartshake Studios: The perfect locally owned shop for everything from plants and books to jewelry and gifts where you're guaranteed to find something you want, whether you need it or not.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: A place of conservation and rehabilitation, the zoo is ethic-focused and committed to educating animal lovers of all ages. Well known, but worth it.

Captain Jack's mountain bike trail: The route combines a thrilling intermediate descent in Cheyenne Cañon with panoramas of the city below. Park at the trailhead and pedal north up Gold Camp Road and High Drive to warm up before you hit the trail.

Mount Cutler: The 1.7-mile out-and-back hike in Cheyenne Cañon is great for families and rewards you with fabulous views of the city.

Tony Tone's Barbershop and Pickles: The best cut in town from a down-to-earth barber where the homemade pickles are second to none. You won't be able to resist buying a jar.

Colorado College students contributed to this report(in alphabetical order): Olivia Bagan, Joe Bullock, Lila Gilmer, Abby Goodfried, Meryl Goodwin, Claire Heskett, Rex Karjian, Chris Mehlman, Annie O'Neill, Emma Popkin, Thomas Power, Tobin Spiller, Jessie Squires, Pierce Sullivan.