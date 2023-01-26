The cultural cornucopia that is Aurora makes the city a great place for dining, drinking and socializing.

Where to go: Here are our favorite places to visit.

Latin American cuisine is the star at this food truck rodeo, Las Esquina del Sabor at 15200 E. Colfax Ave.

Alayna found everything from tortas and gorditas to menudo and ceviche, plus plenty of covered and outdoor seating.

This spring, the food trucks will move to the new La Plaza Marketplace, an indoor entertainment and food hall in the site of a former Kmart.

This internationally acclaimed chocolate maker will blow your mind — and taste buds — with its elaborate confections. Visit the downtown location on East Colfax or at Stanley Marketplace.

Part health center and part food hall, this community center on East Colfax serves an assortment of global food.

Urban Burma — which now has its own food truck —is the highlight with noodle and curry dishes. But give Jasmine Syrian Food and other African and Asian food stalls a try, too.

This busy road is akin to Denver's Federal Boulevard when it comes to finding great ethnic eats. This 5280 magazine guide is a good place to start, with Korean Angry Chicken for lunch and a Snowl snow bowl for dessert.

On the city's western border near Denver, Stanley Marketplace offers local shops, a brewery, beer hall, restaurants and a rotating list of events to entertain the whole family.

Our favorites, to name just a few: Annette, Comida, Chook, Rosenberg's Bagels and Sweet Cow.

Pro tip: Just around the corner you can find Mason's Dumpling Shop, a gem of flavor.

Aurora's brewery scene is expanding, but the first stop is still the city's first craft brewery, which now has two locations.