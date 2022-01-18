Where to find some of the tastiest tacos in Aurora

Las Esquina del Sabor at 15200 E. Colfax Ave. is known as Aurora's "flavor corner," because it's where more than a dozen food trucks sling some of the best Latin American cuisine in Colorado.

Details: From tortas and gorditas to menudo and ceviche, this food truck haven and outdoor market has a little something for everyone — plus plenty of covered and outdoor seating to hang out with friends and family.

Tacos La Victoria's food truck at 15200 E. Colfax Ave. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

What to order: A little bit of everything! But since it's Tuesday and we're talking tacos, head to Tacos La Victoria's bright red and orange truck for some scrumptious shrimp tacos.

Cost: $4.05 each

$4.05 each What makes them special: Every bite feels fresh, from the homemade corn tortillas blanketed with golden, crispy queso fresco to the juicy, tender shrimp topped with pops of pickled red onions and generous sprinkles of cilantro.

Every bite feels fresh, from the homemade corn tortillas blanketed with golden, crispy queso fresco to the juicy, tender shrimp topped with pops of pickled red onions and generous sprinkles of cilantro. Pro tip: Don't sleep on those side salsas.

