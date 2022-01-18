Where to find some of the tastiest tacos in Aurora
Las Esquina del Sabor at 15200 E. Colfax Ave. is known as Aurora's "flavor corner," because it's where more than a dozen food trucks sling some of the best Latin American cuisine in Colorado.
Details: From tortas and gorditas to menudo and ceviche, this food truck haven and outdoor market has a little something for everyone — plus plenty of covered and outdoor seating to hang out with friends and family.
What to order: A little bit of everything! But since it's Tuesday and we're talking tacos, head to Tacos La Victoria's bright red and orange truck for some scrumptious shrimp tacos.
- Cost: $4.05 each
- What makes them special: Every bite feels fresh, from the homemade corn tortillas blanketed with golden, crispy queso fresco to the juicy, tender shrimp topped with pops of pickled red onions and generous sprinkles of cilantro.
- Pro tip: Don't sleep on those side salsas.
This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.