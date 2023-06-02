It's summer and time to hit the road … for a beer run.

State of beer: Colorado boasts a dozen-plus new breweries across the state, bucking the national trend toward slower growth in the craft industry.

And a handful are must-visits out of the box, our resident beer taster John writes.

What's new: Here are seven breweries to put on your Colorado road trip map.

The popular restaurant in Edwards —just a minute off Interstate 70 — moved across the street to take over the former Gore Range Brewery space.

With early help from best-in-class Outer Range and a hire from Casey Brewing, Craftsman is set for success with hazy IPAs, hoppy lagers and crowd-pleasing standards. The new place is hip and the food remains stellar.

Co-owner and brewer Ross Koenig's pedigree — he spent 11 years at New Belgium — means this new Aurora brewery is pouring great beer at the start. Enjoy the juicy IPAs, but don't miss the throwback styles like Best Bitter and Wit Bier.

Gypsum's new Eagle River fills a major hole after the sad closure of Bonfire Brewing, and it may emerge as one of the best on the Western Slope.

Led by former Sandlot Brewery's Tom Hail, a much-decorated brewer, it's no surprise the German-style beers and lagers are the main draw at this Gypsum brewery.

The Congress Park taproom — Axios' 2022 Brewery of the Year — can get busy. So head four miles east on Colfax Avenue to its newest location in Aurora's Arts District.

You'll find a warehouse brewery setting with a handful of tables, a low-key vibe and a different tap list, all nestled among some of Aurora's great food purveyors.

Brix Brew and Tap in downtown Greeley rebranded, but the beer remains stellar. Now known as TightKnit, with expanded operations in Evans, the brewery is making a mix of its standbys — try the Czech dark lager — and current styles like the Pink Raptor fruited sour.

This Pennsylvania-based brewery known for its decadent stouts and collaborations with top breweries just opened a locally owned franchise in Colorado Springs.

Off Garden of the Gods Road north of the city, it features 24 taps of Voodoo beer and pub food.

Denver's Fiction opened a Parker franchise, started by former bartender Chris Belilia, that serves all its mainstays and plans to offer one-off beers on its 6-barrel system.