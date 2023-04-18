The nation's craft beer market is at an inflection point.

Driving the news: Independent brewery production remained flat at 24.3 million barrels in 2022, according to an annual report released Tuesday from the Brewers Association, the industry's trade group.

The number of new breweries opening decreased for the second consecutive year, while the closings rate increased to 3%.

Why it matters: Outside of the pandemic slump, this is the first time in history the industry didn't see year-over-year production percentage growth, Axios has learned.

The association has tracked production since the mid-1980s and the previous low point was 0.7% growth in 2000, the association's chief economist Bart Watson told us.

What's happening: The latest numbers leave major questions about the industry's future as craft beer's core demographic gets older and drinks less full-flavored beer and younger consumers move toward new beverages, such as seltzers and canned cocktails.

"Craft is going to have to do what it's always done — reinvent itself for a new generation of drinkers," Watson told us.

Yes, but: A year ago the industry saw an 8% growth pandemic rebound. And this year, craft still fared better than the overall beer market, which saw production volume decline 3% in 2022.

Craft also slid slightly forward with 13.2% of overall market share, up from 13.1% the year before.

And the number of breweries climbed to an all-time high of 9,552.

What they're saying: "This is not a bubble bursting, this is a maturing market," Watson said.

Between the lines: One reason for the lack of growth is the departure of the largest brewers — most recently Bell's in Michigan and previously New Belgium in Colorado — from the independent beer market. Their growth helped the broader craft industry continue climbing in terms of production.

Both companies — and many others, including Goose Island and Lagunitas — were purchased by international mega brewers and are no longer considered "craft" by the association's definition.

The intrigue: Only two craft beer makers landed in the top 50 breweries overall, a list dominated by Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors.